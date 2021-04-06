Japan Raises Xinjiang Human Rights Issues & Senkaku Intrusions With Chinese Foreign Min

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on April 5 has urged China to stop its illegal intrusions into its territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. He has also said that they should address the human rights issues in Xinjiang. Japanese Foreign minister talked about the political situation in Hong Kong. The two leaders have talked for the first time since Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Japan in November last year.

Japan-China hold talks

Toshimitsu Motegi in a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed strong concerns about the ongoing situation in China, reported news agency ANI citing Kyodo News. The two leaders have held talks for the first time since November last year. The two leaders have also discussed their recent talks with the United States. China has received backlash over its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to detention camps. It has been interfering in their religious matters and had also sent members of the community to undergo some form of forcible indoctrination.

Political situation in Hong Kong

According to a 2020 report on Human rights practices, the United States Department of State said that genocide and crimes have occurred against the Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minority groups in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied these charges and said that it is not engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang despite reports from journalists and non-government organizations have surfaced. China's National People's Congress Standing Committee approved sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system that would empower Election Committee. It would give the right to nominate all candidates aspiring to be lawmakers and elect 40 representatives of its own to the city's legislative council. Despite facing international condemnation, China has approved the resolution.

(Image Credits: MofaJapan_en/ Twitter)

(Inputs from news agency ANI)