Japan Retracts Evacuation Order After N Korea Missile Shows No Chance Of Hitting Hokkaido

Japan ruled out the possibility of a North Korean ballistic missile dropping in the vicinity of the northern island of Hokkaido, just hours after it warned locals through J-Alert, the government-run emergency broadcasting system, to take immediate cover. Tokyo's clarification comes after its missile alert system was triggered by what appeared to be a medium- or long-range missile that was test-fired by Pyongyang on the morning of Thursday.

However, Japan's alert system malfunctioned and erroneously declared an evacuation warning with an alarm at 7:55 am and a notification sent out at 7:56 am local time. Residents of Hokkaido were told to “evacuate immediately” and find shelter underground or in a building before the missile was assumed to hit around 8 am. After finding out about the false alarm, the warning was lifted.

Japan's coast guard later said that the missile had fallen in the sea east of North Korea. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada also informed reporters that the missile did not land in Japanese territory. Furthermore, local authorities made it clear that there was “no possibility” that the missile hit the island of Hokkaido, The Guardian reported.

Japan PMO lists instructions as North Korea launches missile

After North Korea launched the missile, the Japan Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet: "Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets." It also urged citizens to "take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies."

PM’s instructions (07:29)



1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information.



2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets.



3. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) April 12, 2023

North Korea's latest test-launch of a ballistic missile off its east coast comes after the country's leader Kim Jong Un vowed to boost nuclear capabilities in more “practical and offensive” ways amid increasing collaboration and military drills between the United States and South Korea.