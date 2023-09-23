Japan Rules Out Ending Trade With China Despite Tensions, To Focus On 'de-risking' Instead

Japan has ruled out eliminating China from its trade and economy despite the growing military tensions between the two. In the wake of rising Chinese military activities, Tokyo said that it discussed the matter extensively at a meeting held between the members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Japan, which currently presides over the grouping, acknowledged the change that has happened in discussions compared to those held during Germany's presidency. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Japanese Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Okano Yukiko said there was a "slight change in our notes" from last year's session.

"Under German presidency, it was more about decoupling. Under Japanese presidency, it has more to do with derisking, because China is our biggest trading partner, and we want them to behave as a major power. So, we say what we need to say," Okano said, adding "but we need to engage them in international cooperation or global challenges."

The spokesperson admitted that Beijing has lately ramped up its defence capabilities and has forged closer ties with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine war. "On the military side. they have been becoming very active, and with the Ukraine war, they increased the joint activities with Russia surrounding the Japanese Archipelago, which is very worrisome," Okano told Newsweek.

Touching upon matters of economy, she said that both nations need one another. "On the economic side, they need our investment and our technology. Decoupling simply does not work for us nor for them. So, we need to find a way, but it's not easy," the spokesperson continued.

Is China a growing threat to Japan?

When asked if Beijing threatens Tokyo's sovereignty, she clarified that while it still isn't a full-blown threat, it still is a massive challenge to national security. Meanwhile, China has also publicly condemned Japan's military exercises with the United States and Asian nations.

Just last month, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian warned that joint exercises must help in establishing "peace and stability" instead of targeting other countries. His remarks came in response to joint drills conducted in the South China Sea by the United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. He also asserted that the Chinese army would take "solid measures" to protect national sovereignty and rights in the face of such drills.