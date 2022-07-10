Japan: Ruling LDP Set To Win Polls Held Amid Increased Security After Shinzo Abe's Death

The people of Japan on Sunday, 10 July, voted for the parliament’s upper house elections amid heightened security just two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Vote counts have shown that Shinzo Abe's governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner swept a major victory in a parliamentary election, according to AP. Preliminary vote counts have shown Abe's governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito securing a majority in the chamber.

The voting was held amid heightened security as party leaders committed to upholding democracy and renouncing violence. The political leaders on the final day of campaigning Saturday avoided fist-bumps or other friendly gestures with the public, as per the AP report. According to early counts, the governing Liberal Democratic Party was on track to secure a coalition total of at least 143 seats in the 248-member upper house.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and senior party lawmakers observed a moment of silence for Shinzo Abe at the party election headquarters before placing victory ribbons on whiteboards next to the names of candidates who had won the election. Kishida welcomed early results and stressed that he will focus on Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, responses to COVID-19, and rising prices. In addition, Kishida said that he will make efforts for reinforcing Japan’s national security and constitutional amendment, as per the news report. As the people voted for upper house elections, police in Western Japan sent the alleged shooter to a local prosecutor's office for further investigation.

Shinzo Abe no more

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away at the age of 67 after he was shot dead in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s election. A man opened fire on Abe from behind while he was delivering a speech in Nara. The longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara. However, he succumbed to injuries and doctors pronounced him dead after receiving massive blood transfusions. The Japanese police arrested the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, at the scene of the attack on suspicion of attempted murder. According to AP, Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, admitted to having attacked Abe and added that he had planned to kill him as he believed rumours about Abe's contact with a certain organisation.

