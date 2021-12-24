Japan Not Planning To Send Senior Officials To Beijing Winter Olympics

Joining the US, Canada, and Australia, Japan earlier yesterday formally announced the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics in an attempt to condemn the human rights violations by China on Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province. The Japanese government announced that it will not send any Cabinet ministers and other senior officials to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, although it remains unclear if the Japanese athletes will still participate in the games, Japan’s state media reports confirmed. Earlier the newly appointed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country was mulling over allowing athletes to join the sports event. According to him, the decision will be taken while keeping "national interests" in mind.

Japan, China to mark 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations

Kyodo News reported citing sources that the Japanese will be able to attend the games as they do not plan to “directly provoke” the Chinese leadership. The two nations will mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations in 2022. Beijing had also earlier approached Japan and asked for cooperation in hosting the games safely amid the pandemic. Japan had got significant support from China's Communist government and thus sought the same response from the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga-led Japanese government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a presser.

"Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics" without spectators at almost all venues and gave China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at conference.

The United States was among the first countries to announce the boycott after the activists and human rights defenders urged the world leaders to boycott the games over China’s human rights abuses. President Joe Biden’s administration said that it opted for a “minimal option” that was available for them amid growing pressure it faced to boycott the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, while making the announcement said that the decision was taken after considering the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses.” She further added, “The athletes on Team USA have our full support.” Freeman told the Russian news agency that, “Given the pressure to boycott the Olympics to protest all sorts of causes, this is the minimal option.”

Canada was the latest to make an official announcement that no ministers from the country will attend in defiance to China’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, before Japan. The ally of the US followed in the footsteps of the US, Australia, and the UK after each announced a similar decision to boycott China.