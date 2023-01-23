Japan Says It Will 'firmly Request' Russia To Resume Talks On Suspended 1998 Fishing Pact

Japan on Monday said it will "firmly request" Russia to resume the negotiations on the 1998 bilateral safe fishing agreement near the disputed Kuril islands known as the Northern Territories in Japan. Moscow unilaterally scrapped the agreement in June 2022 after relations between the two countries deteriorated over Tokyo's US-coordinated sanctions on the Russian Federation in response to the war in Ukraine.

The 1998 fishing pact permitted the Japanese fishing vessels to operate around the Russian-occupied Kuril islands in exchange for payment for the Japanese fishing quota.

At a presser on January 22, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Russia notified Japan that it is "unable to provide information" on setting up a suitable date for annual intergovernmental negotiations over the fishing pact. He blasted Russia's response to Japanese requests as "unacceptable," Kyodo news reported. The 1998 pact allowed Japan's fishers to catch marine species like Atka mackerel, pollack, octopus, and many others in the Southern Kurils by paying "cooperation money" to Russian authorities.

"We will firmly request Russia engages in intergovernmental talks so that our fishing operations can begin as soon as possible in 2023," Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

Japan froze payment over Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project: Kremlin

Russia slammed the Japanese government for being responsible for the suspension of the fishing agreement, noting that the Kishida-led administration had "frozen payment" over the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia's Far East that had forced out US company Shell and Japanese investors from the market. Moscow had also ended visa-free travel for Japanese citizens. Matsuno said it was "regrettable" that Russia was unilaterally making decisions such as the suspension of the 1998 fishing cooperation all by itself. “We will do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese fishing operation,” the Japanese government spokesperson noted.

Russia's snub of the deal risks Japanese boats getting shot at or seized by Moscow's Naval forces in the waters near contested islands off Hokkaido. Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan, and the Habomai islands of the Kuril Island chain that Japan claims as its “morthern territories" were occupied by Russia during World War II after Japanese troops' formal surrender on August 15, 1945. Japan claims that the Soviet Union illegally seized the islands.

Nearly eight decades later, the two rival nations are still formally at war as they haven't signed a WWII peace treaty that would end the hostilities due to a standoff over the northernmost islands.

Citing the Japanese government's “openly unfriendly position" for slapping sanctions in coordination with allies US and EU, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it has no intention of signing a peace treaty with Tokyo. "Russia does not intend to continue any negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty,” Russian MFA's statement noted, adding that Japan aims to destroy Russian interests. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called Russia's stance "completely unacceptable."

Since 2015, Moscow has ramped up its permanent military presence on the disputed islands that the former Shinzo Abe government had hoped Russia would hand over with diplomacy and boosting ties as a 'goodwill gesture.' Russia installed the Bal and the Bastion coastal missile defense systems on four of the Kuril islets and established an Airbase on Iturup island with a fleet of fighter jets where Japan formerly hosted a military base during WWII.

