Japan: Scientists Use Ostrich Cells To Make Masks That Glow Upon Detecting COVID Infection

As the cases of Omicron of COVID-19 emerge, a team of Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect COVID-19. The masks developed by researchers glow when exposed to ultraviolet light if they have traces of coronavirus, reported Kyodo News agency. The discovery was made by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan.

With the discovery, Yasuhiro Tsukamoto has expressed that the newly discovered masks will provide people with an easy way to detect COVID-19 infection. As per the report, ostriches can produce different kinds of antibodies that are capable of targeting the virus that enters the body. The team awaits the nod of the government to sell the masks possibly next year, as per the Kyodo News agency report. The team of researchers in February injected a non-threatening form of COVID-19 into female ostriches.

Researchers use ostrich eggs to detect COVID-19

The experts were able to extract a large number of antibodies from the eggs laid by the female ostriches. A special filter was developed that was placed in the face mask. The experts were able to witness the filtered glow under the ultraviolet light when the virus was detected. Reportedly, the experiments were carried out for 10 days with around 32 people who were infected with COVID-19. The scientists found that the masks glowed under the Ultraviolet rays when the coronavirus was detected, however, it started fading as the virus infection witnessed a decline in a person.

Yasuhiro Tsukamoto discovered testing positive for COVID using mask

Yasuhiro Tsukamoto told the Kyodo news agency that he found that he was infected with COVID-19 after he wore one of the special masks. He confirmed the diagnosis by undergoing a polymerase chain reaction test. Furthermore, Tsukamoto's team now intends to expand the experiment to cover 150 participants.

Image: Unsplash