Japan: Search For Missing Continues As PM Suga Warns Against More Landslides In Atami

Rescuers in a Japanese town which was hit by a deadly landslide climbed to cracked roofs and searched cars thrown onto engulfed buildings on Sunday, as more rain lashed into area. At least two people have been killed and 20 people are still missing in the town of Atami, where a mud slide early Saturday has ripped through buildings and homes, according to a government official. A total of 10 people have been rescued while the search mission is ongoing.

Chieko Oki, a retailer in Atami, described his harrowing experience and said that he saw big electricity pylons shaking and before he could figure out what was going on, mudslide had engulfed the town, Strait Times reported. He further said that rescuers- over 1000 soldiers, fire fighters and police- were pulling all stops to drag people out of rubble. According to Associated Press, 130 homes have been obliterated by the colossal mudslide and drones have been deployed to search for those missing. The natural disaster in the resort town has also rendered at least 28000 homes powerless, Tokyo Power Company said on Saturday.

'arduous rescue efforts'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who held an emergency cabinet meeting, asked people to act quickly.” The area is still having heavy rainfall, but arduous rescue efforts will continue,” Suga said, warning residents to watch out for more landslides. “Please act as quickly as you can to stay safe.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to be alert for the mudslide and flooding. The seasonal rain has been forecasted to move toward the Sea of Japan coast over the weekend. The government has set up a task force at the prime minister's office to collect information about heavy rainfall that swept areas along the Pacific coast in central and eastern Japan. Evacuation warnings were issued for a wide area, affecting more than 35,000 people. Public transport was disrupted due to the heavy rain. Shinkansen bullet trains were briefly suspended due to the heavy rain.

All images: AP