This YouTube Video Is Helping Japan's Elderly To Keep In Shape Amid Lockdown

Though the coronavirus outbreak might have made people confide to their homes to avoid exposure to the disease, it could not stop Japan's senior citizens to follow a healthy and fit routine. The senior citizens are still able to do their workouts and all thanks to a YouTube video that they can exercise along to.

Senior citizens in shape

The video, "Human Taiso" (Human Exercise), was made available to the public via a YouTube link by elderly care-home operator Human Life Care this month. Human Life Care had already been conducting exercise classes with the video at its care centers and wanted to do its part for others amid the coronavirus outbreak. "I know there are people that take walks, but at a time like this, people tend to avoid going out..I hope people can exercise at home with this exercise," said Satoshi Matsuzaka, strategy department manager at Human Life Care.

The five-minute-long video is all about exercises and stretches designed to boost blood flow and strengthen the feet and back muscles. In the video, two Japanese ladies can be seen doing simple and easy exercises that can be easily performed by senior citizens at home. In the video, viewers can see a lady sitting on the chair while performing several exercises and the second one is seen standing and performing the same routine.

Meanwhile, Japan has canceled public events, closed schools and urged people to work from home to help stop further transmission of the coronavirus. The elderly in particular are vulnerable to the serious effects of the virus. "I can have fun by watching while exercising. So I think it's good," said Rieko Kojima, 79, who got in her exercise at Human Life Care's center in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Japan which has the world's oldest population, with more than 28 per cent aged 65 or over, has 882 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 29 deaths.

