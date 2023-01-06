The Japanese government has decided to enhance security near its territorial waters amid the increasing presence of Chinese vessels in and around the waters near the Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu islands in China. The Fumio Kishida-led government has introduced a policy to strengthen the nation's Coast Guard capabilities, including patrolling its waters by ship and aircraft, reported ANI, citing Japan's NHK World. This development comes as China boosted its maritime activities last year near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, per the Japanese media.

Earlier in December, the Chinese forces had navigated Japanese waters for over 3 days, reported NHK further stating that it was the longest-ever continued intrusion of its kind after Japan's government bought some of the islands from a private Japanese owner in 2012. Last month, the Japanese parliament passed a new security budget that will be implemented this year for a record-high defence budget of 6.8 trillion yen.

Japan set to boost patrolling near Senkaku Islands amid rising threats from China

Japan's military spending was around 1.24 percent of GDP last year, amounting to 5.4 trillion yen, which was connected with the Japanese government's decision to ensure an increase in defence spending to 2 percent of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, reaching approximately 11 trillion yen per year.

It is important to mention here that Japan is facing mounting threats from China and North Korea. Japan, however, has responded to its threat by boosting its defence policy, something they call a "major shift" in the country's defence budget. The new policy of Japan includes plans to build a multilayered network among its allies and like-minded countries, expand it, and strengthen deterrence.

China expresses concern over Japan's expenditure on its defence security budget

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Wang Wenbin had expressed concern over Tokyo's defence spending and called it 'dangerous." "We express concern over the obvious and significant increase in Japan's defence spending," Wang told a briefing, reported Sputnik. She further maintained that Japan has increased its defence spending to boost its own military strength, which might be used against Beijing, and called this decision "very dangerous." The diplomat further said Fumio Kishida's government's decision to increase its defence budget has now "forced" Japan's neighbours and the world to think whether Tokyo is interested in peaceful development or not.

