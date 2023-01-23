Japan Set To Fight Declining Birthrate As Nation On Brink Of 'social Dysfunction', Says PM

Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday, January 22 warned of a countrywide "social dysfunction" as he expressed concerns about the East Asian country's plunging birth rate. Noting that he will take urgent actions to restore the declining population, Kishida said that in order to balance the country's oldest and younger population, it was "now or never." Japanese Prime Minister stressed that it was vital for his administration to bring back focus on maintaining societal functions, adding that new policies about births and child-rearing will be approved when the Cabinet sets the new Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management.

It is time to pass the “policy measures to fight against the declining birth rate on an unprecedented scale,” Kishida said, Japan-based Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported. He added that his government will present "outlines to double the budget in the future” by June.

Japan's population to slump to 86.7 million by 2060

Tokyo's more than 125 million has been in freefall for over 14 years and is expected to further slump to 86.7 million by 2060, according to the estimates projected by The Associated Press. The aging population can pose serious challenges to the Japanese economy, workforce, and national security. Kishida's government plans to roll out family benefits, financial support, and more scholarships for families to be able to afford child education by June 2023. The Japanese Premier plans to establish a dedicated agency that would function to boost the country's population. He also plans to double the budget on child policies to encourage the Japanese couple to start a family.

Speaking at the ordinary Diet session on January 23, Kishida noted that he made reforms for affordable healthcare for the families in a phased transition. He also announced reclassifying COVID-19 status under the Infectious Diseases Law. The birth rate in Japan is expected to plunge further below 800,000 in 2023, he said, adding that it is a critical time for Japan's economy. “Debates will be conducted with the aim of lowering the classification [of COVID-19] to Category V this spring, in principle,” Kishida explained, according to the paper. He furthermore stressed that his administration would coordinate to review payment for COVID-19-related treatment to help families meet the medical expenses.