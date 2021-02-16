Japan Set To Start Inoculation Drive Amid Concerns Over Shortage Of Special Syringes

Japan’s vaccination chief Taro Kono, during a news conference, announced that Japan will begin its COVID-19 inoculations from Wednesday, February 17. He further added that the European Union has approved the second shipment of vaccines to Japan, which will be arriving by next week. This comes after Japan formally approved first COVID-19 vaccine. However, concerns have been raised that a shortage of special syringes could lead to the waste of millions of doses of Pfizer vaccine. There are reports that fears are growing that millions of doses of Pfizer vaccine could be wasted due to a shortage of special syringes that maximise the number of shots used from each vial. "We are still trying to secure these special syringes," chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc. The vaccine was approved after a government panel confirmed that final results of clinical testing done in Japan showed that the vaccine had an efficacy similar to that of overseas tests. As per the current plan, about 40,000 front-line medical workers at hospitals in Japan will get their first shots. Also, 3.7 million other medical workers will be the next in priority. Medical workers will be followed by elderly people, who are expected to get their shots in April. By the month of June, everyone is expected to be eligible for the vaccine.

“We will start our inoculation drive tomorrow, with about 40,000 medical workers who have been raised as candidates to become the first to get the vaccine", Kono said.

Current situation in Japan

Recently, Japan announced that it is extending the state of emergency in Tokyo and 9 other cities, due to a surge in the coronavirus cases. The announcement by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas came amid growing uncertainty regarding the rollout of vaccines. Even though the number of cases in Tokyo have declined since January, the experts say hospitals remain flooded with serious cases and preventive measures need to be taken.

Recently, Japan reported a never seen before the third strain of coronavirus, leaving authorities flinching to stop its spread. The country is battling with the third wave of infections that has caused record numbers of people to fall seriously ill. The rapid spread of the deadly virus has added pressure on Suga to more quickly protect stretched medical services.

Japanese hospitals have already reported a shortage of ventilators and other equipment used to treat patients with severe symptoms. While speaking to Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Hideaki Oka, a professor of infectious disease at the Saitama Medical Centre near Tokyo, said that hospitals have already lost the ability to treat severe ill COVID-19 patients. He also warned that fatalities could rise sharply in the days ahead.

