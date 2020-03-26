Japan Sets Up Virus Task Force To Enact Special Measures As Coronavirus Cases Spike

Japan has reportedly set up a vital task force as the government warned of a high risk of the coronavirus spread across the country. The task force was formed to handle the crisis. The economy minister, however, told the press that the administration was not thinking of declaring a state of emergency.

Japan had recorded over 1,314 mainland cases of COVID-19 as of March 26, in the afternoon, excluding the 712 cases that were detected on the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked off the coast in Yokohama, a local broadcaster reported. Over 45 fatalities have been confirmed in Japan, including 10 on the vessel, as per the reports.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a press conference, after meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, that there was a high risk of the widespread of the disease. He added saying that he informed the prime Minister of the crisis impact in the weeks ahead. He urged the ministry to "proceed swiftly with setting up the government task force", he was quoted saying. He further confirmed that the government hadn’t considered to declare a state of emergency yet.

Special measures can be enacted

According to reports, the revised law in Japan would allow the prime minister to declare a state of emergency only when the disease poses a "grave danger" endangering the lives of several people, and if threatened brutal economic damage. Japan, although, had been facing the recession prior to the pandemic hit. A state of emergency granted the governors in hard-hit regions the power to make absolute decision to impose curfews, shutter facilities, and suspend any event with, or without consent when deemed necessary. Japan, however, has recorded a highest single-day jump in cases as of March 25.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told the press conference that by establishing the task force, each prefecture will be able to establish its own individual special force based on the special measures law. By doing so, the government can further promote efforts to curb the infection from spreading further, he added.

