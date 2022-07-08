Japan: Shinzo Abe Meets Supporters Moments Before He Was Shot In Nara; Video Emerges

Amid the shocking news of the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Republic has accessed a video wherein Abe is seen interacting with his supporters moments before the attack.

In the video posted by one of his supporters on social media, Shinzo Abe is seen interacting with his supporters and making a "heart" with his hand. The video depicts moments before Abe was shot while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate in the city of Nara for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors, i.e the Upper House.

#LIVE | Video emerges of Shinzo Abe meeting supporters just minutes before he was shot in Nara, even as Chinese mouthpiece goes on anti-Abe rant

It is pertinent to mention that local police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, who reportedly fired the bullet on the former Japanese PM Abe. Intriguingly, the assailant who is in his 40s didn't run away from the spot and was apprehended with a weapon in his hand.

Attacker says he shot at the former Japan PM with intention to kill

According to an NHK report, citing the police, the apprehended suspect, Yamagami, informed the investigators that he was dissatisfied with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and therefore targeted Abe with an intention to kill him. However, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said it was too early to comment on the motive of the man and focused on praying for Abe's recovery. Notably, the suspect is a former maritime Self Defense Force member who used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM, according to Japan's Fuji TV.

#BREAKING | Shinzo Abe shot at: Suspected shooter Yamagami told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Abe and targeted him with an intention to kill: Local reports citing Police



Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/9wRhLggjpW — Republic (@republic) July 8, 2022

PM Fumio Kishida says Abe's condition 'critical'

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting. He informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'critical' and he is praying for his recovery. Denouncing the attack, Kishida said that Abe was 'assaulted' while delivering the speech in Nara. While Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning, he said that all Cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further.

Kishida also called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". He said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. The Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery.