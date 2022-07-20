Japan, Singapore & South Korea Have Most Powerful Passports; Know Where India Stands

Japan, Singapore and South Korea have the world's most powerful passports, according to a report released by Henley & Partners. India's passport ranked 87th while China has been placed at the 69th position. According to the Henley Passport Index, the ranking of a passport is assessed based on the number of destinations that the holder can access visa-free.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Japan offers its citizens visa-free travel to 193 countries, compared to Singapore and South Korea which allow their nationals a visa-free visit to 192 countries. Germany and Spain have taken the third spot on Henley's Passport Index with visa-free travel to 190 countries. The United Kingdom has been ranked sixth and offers visa-free travel to 187 destinations while the US has been placed seventh with visa-free travel to 186 countries allowed around the world. Russia offers its citizens visa-free travel to 119 countries and has been placed at the 50th position. Pakistan has taken the 109th spot and its citizens can access 32 nations visa-free around the world. Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with its citizens only able to have visa-free travel to 27 destinations.

Henley & Partners, in a press release, stated that the markets in Europe and North America have recovered to around 60% of their pre-crisis travel mobility levels. According to the International Air Transport Association's statistics, the international passenger demand in the Asia-Pacific has reached 17% of pre-COVID levels. According to the press release, EU member states dominate the first ten spots in the ranking while both US and UK have witnessed a drop of one spot. Dr Marie Owens Thomsen, Chief Economist at IATA, has stated that passenger numbers would reach 83% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Countries that hold the top 6 positions in the Henley Passport Index

1. Japan (Visa-free score 193 )

2. Singapore, South Korea (Visa-free score 192 )

3. Germany and Spain (Visa-free score 190)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (Visa-free score 189)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (Visa-free score 188)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (Visa-free score 187)

Countries listed in the bottom 6 in the Henley Passport Index

1. Afghanistan (Visa-free score 27)

2. Iraq (Visa-free score 29)

3. Syria (Visa-free score 30 )

4. Pakistan (Visa-free score 32)

5. Yemen (Visa-free score 34 )

6. Somalia (Visa-free score 35)

(Image: Shutterstock)