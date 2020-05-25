Japan: Small Clinics Suffer Losses As People Stay Home Due To COVID-19

In the latest coming in from Japan, small clinics are battling to survive the coronavirus effect as the number of patients is declining with people keeping away due to infection fear. According to reports, small clinics in the island-state are applying for government assistance to keep themselves afloat after recording a rapid decline in patients' footfall amid coronavirus restrictions. Even though Japan never imposed a nation-wide lockdown, small businesses in the country are taking a toll as people are trying to avoid visiting high infection risk places, which includes private clinics.

The infection and mortality rate in Japan has significantly gone down since the virus first emerged in the country in early February. The Japan model has received praise from all across the world for its efficient handling of the outbreak despite no nationwide lockdown or mass testing. Japan has managed to flatten its curve with no restrictions on residents and with businesses open across the country. Japan has successfully kept its death toll below 1,000, which is significantly lower than major countries across the globe.

COVID-19 outbreak

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Japan has recorded over 16,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 830 people have lost their lives. As per Japan's health ministry data, the country has to date tested only 2,72,688 people, which is way less than other developed nations in the world. There are currently 165 critical cases in Japan, while 13,612 have been treated successfully. Tokyo remains the worst-hit region in Japan with

(Image Credit: AP)