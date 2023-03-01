Japan Stares At A Population Crisis As Birth Rates Plunge To New Record Low

The number of births registered in Japan fell to a new low last year, continuing a decades-long declining trend that the nation's officials have failed to alter despite widespread attempts. Japan saw 799,728 births in 2022, the lowest number ever recorded and the first ever dip below 800,000, as per statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. That figure has dropped considerably in the last 40 years; in 1982, Japan had much more than 1.5 million births.

For over a decade, deaths have surpassed birth rates in Japan, posing an increasing crisis for the officials of the world's third-largest economy. They now face an ageing population and labour shortage to finance pension benefits and medical services as demand from the elderly population rises.

The population crisis in Japan is a serious concern for the country's future. As the number of elderly people increases and the number of young people decreases, the workforce will shrink and the economy will suffer. The government has implemented a number of policies to address this issue, including increasing immigration and encouraging women to enter the workforce, but progress has been slow.

Nationwide 'social dysfuction' as Japanese PM sounds alarm over declining birthrates

In accordance with the most recent official statistics, Japan's population has been steadily declining since the 1980s economic boom, and will stood at 125.5 million in 2021. Its fertility rate of 1.3 is far below the rate of 2.1 required to maintain a stable population, in the absence of immigration. The nation furthermore has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. According to government data, nearly one in every 1,500 Japanese people was 100 or older in 2020.

On January 22, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cautioned of a nationwide "social dysfunction" as he voiced alarm about the country's falling birth rate. Kishida stated it was "now or never" to the country's oldest and youngest populations, and that he will take immediate action to restore the declining population.

Kishida stated in January that he want the government to double its spending on child-related programmes, so a new government agency will be established in April to address the issue. However, money alone may not be enough to solve the multifaceted problem, as various social factors contribute to the low birth rate.

Japan's high living expenses, lack of space available, and lack of child care assistance in cities make raising children difficult, resulting in fewer couples having children. Urban couples are also frequently separated from extended family members in other regions who could provide support.