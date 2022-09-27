Japan's Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday, summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin and categorically rejected Moscow's claims of their diplomat was involved in receiving classified information in exchange for money. While addressing a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said its diplomat was detained and interrogated by Russia and called it a "clear violation" of the Vienna Convention on Consular relations. According to the minister, Russian authorities blindfolded and physically restrained the diplomat and called the action "totally unacceptable". He said that the consul had not committed an illegal act and he had been treated "coercively" by Russian authorities during his detention, reported Kyodo News.

Notably, the critical remarks from Japan came a day after the Russian intelligence agency confirmed a Japanese diplomat was detained for allegedly receiving classified information in exchange for a payment. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the diplomat was caught "red-handed" while receiving critical information in exchange for money. The intelligence agency said that the Japanese diplomat was receiving restricted information about Russia's cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region. "A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving, in exchange for financial reward, restricted information about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region," the FSB, the KGB’s successor agency, was cited as saying through its press service, without specifying the country.

Diplomat would leave Russia tomorrow

As per the news agency, the diplomat was named Motoki Tatsunori and was based in Vladivostok-- a major Pacific port city in Russia. He was allegedly receiving crucial information on “the impact of Western sanctions” on the surrounding Primorye region. Subsequently, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared him persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours following his detention. However, the Japanese Embassy underscored that the diplomat was detained for "unjust reasons". Meanwhile, during the press conference, the foreign minister demanded Moscow make a formal apology and ensure a similar incident does not happen again. Further, the news report claimed that Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the diplomat would leave Russia by Wednesday.

The relationship between Russia and Japan has been impacted badly after the latter came in support of Western sanctions following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade its neighbouring country, Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly referred to Japan as a “hostile” country, a designation it shares with the US, EU countries and their Western allies. In April this year, both countries expelled each other's diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.

Image: AP