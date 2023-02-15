Japan Suspects Three Chinese Spy Balloons Spotted In Its Airspace Between 2019 And 2021

The Japanese government on Tuesday said three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) spotted over its territory in the last three years since 2019 were "strongly suspected" to have been Chinese spy balloons, reported Tokyo-based media outlet Japan Times. The news comes after Sino-US ties were hampered following this month's downing of a Chinese balloon by the United States on February 4. This is notably the first time Japan has made such an announcement regarding alleged UFOs, according to a Japanese defense ministry official.

With Japan along with South Korea affirming their ties with the US and against China and North Korea in a Washington D.C. trilateral meeting on Monday which was attended by top diplomats of the three nations, the east Asian nation demanded that China confirm facts and prevent a recurrence. Tokyo also told Beijing that it would not accept any violation of its territorial skies.

The three flying objects were detected in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in November 2019 and the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Aomori in June 2020 and September 2021, respectively, according to the ministry. “We will put more effort than ever into information gathering and surveillance activities against balloons, including unmanned ones for foreign espionage,” it said in a press release. The ministry did not elaborate on why it presumed that the flying objects were from China.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference earlier Tuesday that the Self-Defense Forces will be allowed to use weapons, including air-to-air missiles, to deal with airspace incursions.

Which are the four objects downed by the US this month?

So far, four flying objects have been shot down by the US military over North American airspace this month. The news surfaced on January 28 of an object flying over the US state of Alaska. The giant balloon in Alaska drifted into Canadian territory through the west coast and continued through the US before reaching the east coast off South Carolina state. It took almost six days after being spotted, for the balloon to be downed by the US on February 4.

On February 10, six days after the first balloon was shot down, US fighter jets downed another object off the coast of northern Alaska. Saturday (February 11) saw yet another incident, this time over Canadian territory. Acting on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's order in-lieu with US President Biden, Canadian and US jets were scrambled with a US F-22 jet downing another “high-altitude airborne object” over Canada's Yukon territory. The latest incident on Sunday (February 12) comprised Biden ordering fighter jets to take down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in Michigan state.

Only the first object has been attributed to Beijing, with the White House saying on Tuesday that the three remaining objects could be serving a “benign purpose". “The intelligence community is considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.