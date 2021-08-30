Japan: Teachers Who Accompanied Students To Watch Paralympics Test Positive For COVID

Two Japanese teachers, who accompanied 55 students to watch Paralympic goalball events at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 25, have tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Asahi Shimbun citing Chiba city’s Board of Education. Reportedly, one of the teachers is in his 50s and another is in his 40s. They developed symptoms of coronavirus infection on August 27 and August 28. The excursion to the venue was part of the Paralympic organizers’ program for school children to watch the Games in person.

The city’s education board on August 29 also announced that six teachers in their 30s and 50s at the same Kaizuka Junior High School also tested positive for coronavirus by Sunday (local time). This was after a trip with 18 students in two buses to last Wednesday goalball event. Paralympics, which began on August 24, will end on September 5 and similar to Olympic Games, it is mostly without spectators.

Meanwhile, Tokyo is also under a state of emergency intending to stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases. Further, Japan has closed a school in the eastern city of Chiba for the rest of the week due to infections among teachers who accompanied students to watch the Paralympic Games. However, none of the students has complained of developing any symptoms of coronavirus, but 18 of them, who were in the same bus as the teachers, will undergo PCR tests. The public health centre is reportedly yet to determine whether a cluster infection occurred at the school.

Japan hospitalises first para-athlete with COVID-19

Meanwhile, just earlier this week, Paralympics registered the first hospitalisation of a para-athlete with COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the games’ organising committee. However, the identity of the athlete was not confirmed but it was informed that the symptoms were “non-severe.” Tokyo 2020 had said earlier this month that there has now been a total of 13 cases inside the village including five athletes. The Paralympic testing programme also confirmed at least 13 cases outside the village on August 26, including three Games-concerned personnel and ten contractors. Meanwhile, the availability of hospitals beds in japan is also developing to become a political issue.

(IMAGE: AP/Pixabay)