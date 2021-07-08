Japan To Abandon Fax Machines In Government Offices; Employees Stage Protest

Japenese authorities have been facing backlash from their employees as they decided to switch to e-mail over FAX for communication. The decision, which has been taken by a cabinet body, is responsible for taking care of administrative reform in Japan, asked the government employees to use e-mails for internal communication from August 1, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason. However, employees are not in suppport of the cabinet's decision and they have started protesting against the Japanese government. According to reports, organisations, as well as ministers, were instructed to switch to emails.

According to the local media reports, the employees are fond of using fax machines and they trust the medium more than any other mode of communication when it comes to confidentiality.

"The decision has been taken by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to increase efficiency in government offices using technology. It cited that decision has been taken with regards to the safety of the employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, offices are now shifting more towards work-from-home, some employees were having to travel to the offices to send and receive the fax. Therefore, it is important for the government to safeguard people from getting infected with the deadly virus," said a minister to a local media.

In another news, Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to August 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close August 8.

The Games already will take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency likely ends chances of a local audience. A decision about fans is expected later Thursday when local organizers meet with the International Olympic Committee and other representatives. Tokyo is currently under less-stringent measures that focus on shortened hours for bars and restaurants but have proven less effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from AP)