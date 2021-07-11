Japan To Accept Applications For COVID Vaccine Passports Starting July 26

Japan will start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports starting July 26 for people who have been completely inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, a top spokesperson said. Hammered by the coronavirus contagion and vaccine hesitancy, Japan has imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other prefectures including Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba. International travel-both incoming and outgoing-is completely restricted by the authorities.

Meanwhile, speaking to NHK, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, asserted that though a vaccine passport would give Japanese residents the to travel to other countries, “we should never allow people to be discriminated against or forced unfairly according to whether they have been vaccinated or not." He further said that the administration was yet to decide upon whether to use the passports for domestic economic activities too. Last month, Kato had announced that the issuance of these special passes would commence by the end of July in paper form and later would be digitalized.

Vaccine Passports, which are an official record of a person’s vaccination against coronavirus contagion, have been a widely debated issue. supporters have said that it would exacerbate international travel, giving the much-needed respite. While critics have argued that it could increase discrimination against the unvaccinated. As of now, the concept of Vaccine passports has been planned in the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Accepted in over 10 countries

Japan is looking to have its vaccination passports accepted by over 10 nations, including Italy, France, and Greece, Japan Times reported citing government sources. It hopes the countries will exempt holders from quarantine requirements or reduce quarantine periods. Meanwhile, the Yoshihide Suga administration has stepped up measures to increase vaccination in the country. Increased transmission of coronavirus could hamper the conduction of the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for later this month.

The Tokyo Olympics have been already postponed once last year due to the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus and are now set to take place from July 23. As per reports, Tokyo’s state of emergency will come into force from July 12 and will stay in place until August 22. The fourth such declaration in Tokyo would start 11 days before the Games are set to open and end only two days before the commencement of the Paralympics.

Image: AP