Japan To Conduct Probe Into Unification Church After Shinzo Abe’s Assassination

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a full-blown investigation into the Unification Church, a religious organisation that has gained notoriety following the assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe on July 8, 2022. According to a report by BBC, the prime suspect in the assassination accused the church of being the reason behind his mother’s financial crisis, and held resentment against Abe for allegedly having ties with the sect.

On the contrary, the church condemned the assassination and stated that it had been wrongfully accused of being the motivation behind the killing.

Recently, the religious group has been heavily scrutinised for having ties with top lawmakers, including members of Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party. After facing backlash and subsequently apologising for the ties, Kishida, on Monday, called for a probe into the church and stated that he was “taking seriously” the accusations that the church had extorted large sums of money from its members.

He further acknowledged the "many victims" of the sect and said that "efforts to help them are still insufficient". Political critics labelled Kishida’s recent announcement as an attempt to redeem the trust of the public after his voter approval rating declined as news circulated of his party’s ties with the Unification Church.

An investigation conducted by the Liberal Democratic Party internally revealed that 179 out of the 379 lawmakers had spoken to the church at some point. After the report went public, Kishida issued an apology and claimed that he had asked his fellow lawmakers to discontinue ties with the sect. He further denied having personal ties to the religious group.

According to researchers, the church, which was established during the early 1950s by Sun Myung Moon in South Korea, penetrated its roots into Japan in the next decade and built relations with key politicians to consolidate its follower base.

While the group has reportedly sent its followers to work in the offices of several politicians, the LDP has denied having any link with the sect. The Unification Church, which is also known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, is said to be “cult-like”, according to critics. Attorneys have accused it of pressurizing devotees, known as “moonies”, to donate large amounts of money.