Japan To Deliver 7 Lakh Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines To Iran Through COVAX: Foreign Min

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday, December 28, announced that they will be sending additional 7 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to Iran. Addressing a press conference, Hayashi informed that they will be delivering the vaccines to Japan through COVAX. He revealed that the talks over the vaccines have reached the final stage.

With the announcement of delivering the additional 7 lakh vaccine doses against COVID-19 to Iran, the vaccine deliveries by Japan to Iran is 3.6 million vaccine doses. Furthermore, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi informed that so far Japan has delivered vaccines against coronavirus to 23 countries across the world.

This year in June, Japan hosted the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Summit virtually. The goal of organising the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Summit is to provide equal access to COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries. The funds for 1.8 billion vaccine doses to vaccinate 30% of the people in developing countries through the summit.

Japan to provide COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt and Syria

The Japanese government on 27 December, announced that they have decided to give around 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured in Japan to Egypt, according to the Foreign Ministry press release. In order to help Egypt in controlling the spread of the virus, Japan will be delivering the vaccines through the COVAX facility. As per the Foreign Ministry press release, Japan will continue to cooperate with countries and international organizations for the "earliest convergence of COVID-19." On December 25, the Japanese government in a press release announced their plan to deliver approximately 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan to Syria. The vaccine doses will be delivered by Japan through the COVAX facility.

