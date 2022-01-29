Japan To Evacuate Some Diplomats From Ukraine Amid Tensions At Russian Border: Report

Japan plans to evacuate some of its diplomatic workers from Ukraine due to the Eastern European country's heightened tensions with Russia, according to a senior Foreign Ministry source, The Japan Times reported. Concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine have prompted the United States, among others, to step up diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation. The US and the UK have already agreed to remove the families of their embassy personnel in Ukraine.

According to the Foreign Ministry official, the Japanese embassy employs roughly 20 people, and the ministry will keep just those who are needed to assist Japanese nationals in Ukraine. The embassy staff's families have already started to leave. “In a crisis situation, it’s not necessary to keep all staff members there,” the Japanese official was quoted by The Japan Times as saying.

Japan issues Level 3 warning against travelling to Ukraine

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a Level 3 warning against travelling to Ukraine for any reason. It has been pressing the country's about 250 Japanese nationals to leave. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Parliament that Japan is gravely concerned about Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border and related developments and that the problem will be dealt with correctly through the Group of Seven industrialised nations.

However, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said on Friday that Moscow will not instigate a confrontation in Ukraine, but that the West will not be allowed to trample on Russia's security interests. According to numerous media sources, Russia has collected more than 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine.

Poland planning to withdraw diplomats from Kyiv

Moreover, according to a report by Russian media agency Sputnik, Poland also declared on Friday that it has planned a strategy to withdraw its diplomats from Kyiv in the middle of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. According to the Russian news agency, in a conversation with Polskie Radio, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz defined Poland's perspective on the ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Przydacz indicated that while no final decision has been taken, Poland may be forced to evacuate its diplomats.

"At the moment, there is no such decision on the evacuation of Polish diplomats. At the same time, I will not conceal the reality that we already have formulated strategies and some time ago, we studied at the foreign ministry all sorts of procedures, we are in contact so as not to run into surprises. At the same time, there is no such solution at this stage," Przydacz was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)