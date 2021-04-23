Japan To Host First Large-scale Military Drill With Troops From US, France In May

Japan will be holding a joint military drill with the United States and French troops in the southwest next month, said Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on April 23 as China’s assertiveness in the region raises concerns. The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) said in a statement that the exercise will run from May 11 to May 17 marking the first such large-scale exercise in Japan involving troops from all three nations including the US and France. The military drill also comes at a time when Japan is extensively seeking support beyond the United States to counter China’s threats in the East and South China seas.

"France is the only country in Europe with a permanent military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. It is also a comrade country that shares the vision of "free and open Indo-Pacific" with Japan," Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

"By strengthening cooperation between Japan, the United States and France, we'd like to further improve the tactics and skills of the Self-Defense Forces in defending remote island territories," he said.

France reportedly has several strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific where it has territories such as the island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean and French Polynesia in the South Pacific. The US, French and Japanese troops will carry out the drill at JGSDF's Kirishima training ground and Camp Ainoura in the Kyushu region and would also incorporate amphibious operation exercises.

Suga and Biden reaffirm cooperation against China

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden last week reaffirmed their cooperation against the threats posed by China. The US leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking over White House with Japanese PM and China topped the agenda. Both leaders issued a joint statement saying that they addressed several geopolitical issues including “the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.”

“Today Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for the U.S.-Japanese alliance and for our shared security,” Biden told a joint news conference calling the discussions “productive.”

He added, “We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo Pacific.”

Image credits: AP



