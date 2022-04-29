Japan To Issue IDs To Ukrainian Refugees, Official Claims New System Will 'ease Paperwork'

Ever since Russian forces attacked Ukraine, millions of civilians have fled the country and taken shelter in neighbouring countries. In a bid to ease the identification process, Japan has recently announced that it would issue ID cards to Ukrainian refugees who have reached Tokyo to save themselves from the continuous Russian shellings. According to a report by Kyodo News, it is a part of the efforts of the incumbent government to help the Ukrainian refugees to re-establish their lives in the country. Citing a government official, the Japanese media outlet reported that the main intention of the government is to make the process of confirming the status of migrants - "simple, smooth and swift".

At present, a refugee has to visit municipal offices and banks for paperwork. With the new system, it is expected the process would not take more than a week. The major development came after the Immigration Agency received requests to make it effortless for Ukrainians in Japan to establish they fled their motherland amid the ravaging war. According to the official data, at least 719 evacuees had reached Japan by Sunday. The data claimed most of them have no connections or relatives settled in Japan.

"The card will contain a photo of the evacuee, along with a statement certifying the individual as a Ukraine evacuee accepted by the government of Japan. It is expected to be used along with their passport and residence card," Kyodo News quoted Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa as saying at a news conference. "The government as a whole will continue to provide close assistance to evacuees," she added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Millions of people also fled the country along with their family members and pets in order to save their lives. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: AP/Pixabay