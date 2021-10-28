Japan To Lift 10,000 Crowd Cap For Large Gatherings From Nov 1 As COVID-19 Cases Drop

The Japanese government, on October 27, Wednesday, announced that it plans to ease the 10,000 caps on attendance at large-scale events in 27 prefectures including Tokyo, effective November 1 in view of the falling cases of the novel COVID-19 disease, Japan’s Kyodo News reported, citing a government official. Although the country’s nationwide attendance limit of 50 percent of venue capacity will remain in effect, for now, the official said. Of the total 47 prefectures in Japan, at least 27 were under restrictions and a quasi-state of health emergency was declared due to the surge in cases from the hyper contagious Delta variant.

The Japanese government, however, has been monitoring the COVID-19 infections within the country and has now decided that it was appropriate to ease the ban on attendance at large-scale events. The Japanese government announced that the maximum number of spectators that can now be allowed to attend large gathering events will be increased to more than 10,000 or 50% of the venue capacity. Further easing of the restrictions will be considered next month after the government’s analysis of the venues’ COVID-19 response and with due health safety measures such as showing the proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Tokyo government plans to lift the remaining restrictions

Tokyo Metropolitan Government has also been considering lifting the remaining restrictions on all bars and restaurants as the COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped. This comes as much of Japan eased the COVID-19 emergency protocols on October 1, and 102,000 eateries that were previously asked to halt the alcohol sale by 8 pm and close by 9 pm, were now certified as having taken the necessary coronavirus measures and were no longer subject to a request to stop serving alcohol. Although, some 18,000 non-certified dining establishments were asked to remain under the old restrictions and halt alcohol sales by 9 pm.

Japan's health ministry also agreed Thursday that it was ready to offer COVID-19 booster shots to any citizen who has already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. Japan has displayed a remarkable recovery from COVID-19 within two months after the Tokyo Olympics concluded. Two weeks after emergency restrictions were finally lifted, Japan has plummeted from reporting thousands of daily cases to below 100 in a row.