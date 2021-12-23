Japan To Not Tighten Curbs Despite First Instance Of Omicron Community Outbreak

Japan has reported its first case of community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID on December 22, according to various media reports. However, despite the first reported instance of community outbreak, Japan will not immediately tighten restrictions on people's activities and that the government has taken full-fledged measures against it, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated on December 23.

In Osaka Prefecture, Japan recorded its first community transmission of the Omicron, with three family members infected through unknown means despite having no history of international travel. After the first case was confirmed on November 30, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government will take the necessary efforts to prevent further untraceable cases of the highly transmissible strain from spreading. New cases of the new variation nearly doubled to 160 statewide on Wednesday.

The three family members, a male elementary school teacher, a woman in her 30s, and a child under the age of ten, were brought to the hospital between Saturday and Monday after exhibiting moderate symptoms such as fever, according to the Osaka prefectural administration. The two adults had already got two doses of the vaccine.

"At the moment, we are not thinking about making any change to the eased restrictions on people's activities, but we plan to respond speedily by working with municipalities and experts by taking infection situations into account," a senior spokesman for government informed reporters.

Japan prepared for Omicron's spread: Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japanese administration is adequately prepared for the strain's spread, despite mounting concerns about it. Japan has barred new foreigner entry worldwide since November 30, and the suspension will last at least until early next year. Kishida, at a gathering in Tokyo, stated that he has led efforts to acquire enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, as well as hotel accommodations for people who have been afflicted with the virus, and that he has enhanced medical institution cooperation, Kyodonews reported.

Even while the country has recently seen roughly 200 daily COVID-19 cases, compared to a record level of over 25,000 in August, the Japanese government has been ready for its sixth wave of infections. According to the World Health Organization, the number of Omicron cases in areas where community transmissions have been reported doubles every 1.5 to three days.

(With inputs from agencies)