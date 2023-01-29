Japan To Uphold Its Apology To South Korea If Seoul Settles Wartime Labour Issue: Report

Japan is planning to reaffirm its apology for past aggressions towards its neighbours as a way to improve its relationship with South Korea. The apology would be based on previous statements such as the one made by then Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama in 1995. This comes as the two countries are nearing the final stages of talks regarding a wartime labour issue, following a recent proposal by South Korea, as per a report by Japan Today. South Korea has suggested that a foundation in their country compensate the plaintiffs in the lawsuit instead of the two Japanese corporate defendants for forced labour during Japan's colonial rule.

In November, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met in person for the first time in almost three years and agreed to work towards resolving the issue of wartime labour. Japan has previously stated that all issues stemming from its colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945 were settled through a bilateral agreement in 1965. Relations between Japan and South Korea have been strained in recent years due to this issue. Officials from both countries are set to meet again in Seoul on Monday to continue discussing the issue.

South Korea wants Japan to maintain the apology

South Korea made a proposal during a public hearing in Seoul in which one of its senior officials stated that Japan needs to uphold and maintain the apology and remorse that has been previously expressed. This is a reference to a statement made by former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama in 1995, on the 50th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, which has been acknowledged as the government's official stance on the matter. In this statement, Murayama apologised for the damage and suffering caused by Japan's colonial rule and aggression towards Asian nations and expressed deep remorse.

South Korean govt's proposal has been criticsed by opposition parties

The South Korean government's proposal has faced backlash from the plaintiffs and opposition parties as they have demanded that Japan issue a fresh apology and provide compensation. However, Japan sees this proposal as a positive move and is considering allowing Japanese companies to donate to the South Korean foundation as long as the demands for money from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Nippon Steel Corp are dropped. In 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered the two Japanese firms to pay damages to the plaintiffs, but they have not done so as they align with the Japanese government's position that the rulings violate international law. This is not just a bilateral issue as the ties between Japan and South Korea has implications for the alliance of democracy in Asia, that US hopes to create, to contain China. Washington DC, for a long time, has longed for better relations between Japan and South Korea.

A quick glance at Japanese colonisation of Korea

The Japanese colonization of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945 was a period of immense suffering and horror for the people of South Korea. The Japanese government's brutal policies and practices during this time left a lasting impact on the country and its people. One of the most devastating aspects of the colonisation was the forced conscription of Korean men into the Japanese military. Many of these conscripts were sent to fight in World War II, and many never returned home. Families were left without sons, brothers, and fathers, and the Korean community as a whole was left with deep emotional scars.

Another aspect of the colonization was the forced labour of Koreans. Many were taken from their homes and forced to work in mines, factories and construction sites, under inhumane conditions, with little or no pay. They were treated as nothing more than disposable labour, and many died as a result of poor working conditions and lack of medical care. The forced assimilation of Koreans was also a major aspect of the colonization. The Japanese government sought to eradicate Korean culture and identity by forcing the people to adopt Japanese customs, language, and religion. This included the forced change of Korean names to Japanese names, the prohibition of the Korean language, and the forced attendance of Shinto ceremonies.

The Japanese colonization also led to the forced sexual enslavement of Korean women, known as "comfort women". These women were taken from their homes, and forced into sexual servitude in military brothels. They were treated as nothing more than sexual objects, and many suffered severe physical and psychological trauma as a result. Another relatively unknown factor of Japanese imperialism in Asia is the practice of experiments on humans. These experiments were conducted at Unit 731, a covert biological and chemical warfare research and development unit of the Imperial Japanese Army.

It conducted human experimentation, vivisection, and biological warfare during the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II. Unit 731 was based in Harbin, China. One study, "Human Experimentation by the Japanese Army during the Second World War: The Case of Unit 731," published in the journal "Medicine, Conflict and Survival," examines the activities of Unit 731, highlighting the inhumane nature of the experiments conducted on prisoners of war and civilians, including vivisection without anaesthesia and the use of subjects as guinea pigs for the testing of biological weapons. Many of the subjects in these experiments were Koeans.