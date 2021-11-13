Japan To Witness Operational Bus-train Dual-mode Vehicle From December: Report

A bus that can run on both roads and railway tracks is scheduled to start service in December in the Shikoku region in Japan. The vehicle that is planned to get operational next month will be the world’s first operational dual-mode vehicle (DMV), reported Kyodo News. The bus will travel on a 50-kilometre route and connect Kaiyo in Tokushima and Muroto in the Kochi Prefecture.

The vehicle that will run on a 50-kilometre course will be travelling 10 kilometres on the railway track. Asa Seaside Railway Corp. in Tokushima Prefecture informed that the dual-mode vehicle will be operational from 25 December, with clearance of all safety checks by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, as per the Kyodo News report. Three buses will get operational and 23 passengers will be able to ride on the bus alongside the crew.

Dual-mode bus-train vehicle to begin operations in December

The dual-mode vehicle is a diesel-powered bus and it has been fitted with an extra set of wheels on the undercarriage. As per the company, the dual-mode vehicle is lighter than a traditional train and will use less fuel. Additionally, the DMV will be easy to maintain, the company informed. The Tokushima prefectural government, which reportedly has a 35% stake in Asa Seaside Railway, has expressed hope that the new bus will become a tourist attraction and it will help in enhancing the local economy.

As per the Kyodo News report, the bus might be helpful during natural disasters like earthquakes. Earlier, the company had planned to start the service of the dual-mode vehicle during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. However, they had to postpone the operation of the vehicle after the Transport ministry recommended they rebuild the welding on the arm that holds the retractable wheels. The technical panel at the Transport ministry has reviewed the test results of the bus using the upgraded parts and they gave the company a go-ahead for the vehicle to go into operation. Reportedly, Hokkaido Railway Co. had also developed its own version in 2004, however, it did not start its service due to financial problems.

