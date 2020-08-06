COVID-19: Tokyo Governor To Call For Restraint In Travel Ahead Of Holiday Season

Every year Japanese people celebrate Obon festival a time when spirits of the dead are believed to return from heaven for several days and usually this festival marks an exodus from the capital as people head home to visit graves and spend time with their family, But this year it could be lackluster for much Japanese living in the capital city.

Read: Japan: Okinawa Imposes State Of Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Spike

According to local media reports on August 6, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike is expected to request citizens of the Japanese capital Tokyo to stay home as possible as they can over upcoming holidays of the Obon festival. This year’s celebration came at the time of novel coronavirus, which has hit the country. To control the surge of virus some other province like Okinawa has declared emergency from August 1 to August 15. The central government of Japan took the same step in the month of April and were reluctant to reimpose that broad measure because of the potential impact on the Japanese economy.

Read: Man Born In Hiroshima Lights 1964 Tokyo Olympic Cauldron

Media reports suggest that the Japanese Prime Minister said that Japan is not in a situation it needs a new state of emergency. According to data, Japan has reported an average of around 1,300 new coronavirus cases each day over the past week, taking total cases to around 43,500. It has recorded just over 1,000 deaths.

Read: Day 11 Of Postponed Tokyo Games Finally Brings Summer Heat

Doctor Union rings the bell

Japan’s top doctor association on August 5 warned against domestic travel and said local areas should make their own decision on restrictions. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also asked the public should avoid crowded places, talking loudly and gathering in large groups to eat meals in approaching the Obon festival. Recently the capital city Tokyo called for restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors to shut at 10 pm from Aug 3 until the end of the month after the number of daily cases hit a new record.

(Image-AP)