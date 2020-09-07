Japan: Typhoon Haishen Injures 40, Over 8 Million People Evacuated

At least 40 people have been injured after Typhoon Haishen battered Japan's southern mainland, international media reported. The typhoon which has been raging throughout the weekend, initially hit Japan, followed by South Korea and is currently headed to Busan.

The devastating typhoon has not only annihilated households but also damaged electricity lines to a significant aspect resulting in the blackout in more than 411,000 households. In addition, the typhoon has also damaged railroad and air traffic. According to reports, a total of 579flights cancelled due to typhoon.

Super #Typhoon #Haishen is forecast to reach Amami Island on Sunday Afternoon, then follow Japans West Coast and make landfall in South Korea. Currently (at Sea) it makes 50 ft Waves and 280 km/h gusts but it will weaken. Follow it on the wind Animation: ➡️https://t.co/BPp5EKsepG pic.twitter.com/nLQC6vHszK — meteoblue AG (@meteoblue) September 4, 2020

The typhoon hit Japan on September 5, lashing out on the exposed southern islands. It proceeded to the country’s Kyushu’s region on September 6 prompting authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than seven million people. According to official records, a total of 8.5 million people were ordered or were suggested to evacuate their residences due to threat of flood millions and landslides associated with the typhoon. n residents.

Typhoon Maysak

Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak wreaked havoc in southern Japan injuring dozens of people and snapping power supply. A livestock ship from New Zealand also sunk due to stormy weather conditions in the East China Sea. Japan coast guard rescued a second survivor on Friday, September 4 off the coast of Amami Oshima island.

The Japanese coast guard official said that the rescuers also spotted dozens of livestock floating in the area. Another Filipino crew member, Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was reported to have been rescued late Wednesday. Coast guard video showed rescuers carefully manoeuvring their boat in deep waters to pluck Sareno from the water. The 11,947-ton ship was carrying 43 crew and 5,800 livestock which left New Zealand in mid-August was heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

