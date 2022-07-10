Japan Upper House Polls Open Under Strict Security Just Two Days After Shinzo Abe's Death

Japan on Sunday opened voting for Upper House elections with a heavy heart just two days after the demise of the most influential politician Shinzo Abe in a tragic gun assault on the campaign trail. As the country struggled to make peace with the assassination of the former Prime Minister, the authorities increased security measures at polling booths to prevent further violent attacks. Officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which Abe remained the face for a decade, suggested that the loss will not deflect the planned polls, which is a significant democratic step.

Speaking to voters in a televised speech, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, who was the Foreign Minister during Abe's tenure, said: "We absolutely must not tolerate violence during an election to suppress free speech." The elections will be far from normal given the sentiments of people, which political experts say could be reflected in the polls. Sympathy votes could incline towards the ruling bloc, LDP, allowing Kishida to complete what is described as the "golden three years," The National reported.

On Sunday, ballots opened at 7 am and will close at 8 pm in the shadow of Abe's death. The security was tightened following the shooting, making it a discussion for permanent change to Japan's very accessible voting environment. Although experts are yet to deliver opinions on their exit poll predictions, previous surveys suggested that people were supportive of his bold ideas even after he stepped down from leadership.

Japan Police admits security lapse during Shinzo Abe's campaign

Japan Police on Saturday told local media that they will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of beloved ex-PM Abe. "I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," said the head of Nara prefectural police, Tomoaki Onizuka.

Shinzo Abe's assassination

The death of Abe has left the world saddened and shocked. The 67-year-old politician was shot from behind minutes after he took the stage during election campaigns in Nara City. Abe was pronounced dead despite a major blood transfusion carried out by medics.

Police nabbed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami from the spot as a suspect. The former member of Japan navy later confessed to his crime saying that he had shot Abe with an "intention to kill" because of personal "dissatisfaction" against the leader over rumours of his association with some unnamed organisation. As of the latest reports, Abe's body was returned to Tokyo on Saturday and will lie in state on Monday before his funeral ceremony.

(Image: AP)