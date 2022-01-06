Japan Urges US To Take Counter Measures At Military Bases Amid Omicron Surge

Cases of COVID-19 is increasing all over the world, including Japan which has prompted the Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to request US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to impose COVID restriction on US bases in Japan as there was an outbreak of COVID infection among American military personnel. As per the reports of Kyodo News, Hayashi had a phone conversation with Blinken where he recommended that the US take extensive efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Hayashi also stated that Blinken agreed with him and ensured that Washington will do everything it can to stop the virus from spreading by working jointly with Tokyo. US Force Japan issued a statement saying that more strict limitations will be implemented for all US military bases in Japan due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases at their facilities, according to Kyodo News. It also announced that wearing a mask in public locations and on-base facilities will be needed until a negative test result is confirmed as part of the new measures.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in prefectures with US military stations

New COVID-19 cases have been reported in prefectures with US military stations, including Okinawa and Yamaguchi, with clusters of cases at US force facilities. In mid-December, a group infection was detected at Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture, which is home to the United States Marine Corps. Hayashi also said that US forces in Japan had been exempting their people from virus testing since early September, but that policy was reversed at Japan's request.

On the other hand, Hayashi also stated that he and Blinken reconfirmed their partnership to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific, ostensibly in response to China's assertiveness in the region, according to Kyodo News. They also had a conversation on the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The launch was still being investigated

North Korea, on Wednesday, fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, to which Hayashi responded by saying that that the projectile launch was still being investigated, according to Kyodo News. US State Department, Blinken criticised North Korea's ballistic missile launch while talking with Hayashi.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock