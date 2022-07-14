Japan, US Conduct Drills Off Japan's Coast As China, Russia Increase Maritime Activities

Amid the intensifying maritime activities between China and Russia, Japan and the United States conducted large-scale joint exercises over nearby waters earlier this month, involving as many as 52 aircraft, said the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF).

According to The Japan Times report, a total of 20 ASDF fighter jets, 29 fighters, and two warplanes of the US Air Force and a US Navy patrol participated in the joint military drill that was held on July 6, as well as on July 11 and 12, over the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Ocean, and the East China Sea, said ASDF.

According to the Japanese Air Force, the joint drill was carried out with the objective of enhancing the ASDF's "tactical technique and the capabilities of joint Japan-US actions in response" to armed attacks. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy carried out a joint drill over the water near southwestern Japan's islands, said the Japanese Navy. This comes at a time when Moscow and Beijing are increasing their maritime activities, as Chinese and Russian warships have been repeatedly spotted off the coast of Japan.

Maritime activities between Russia and China increased after Ukraine war

Although the ships have not intruded into Japanese territorial waters, maritime activities between Russia and China have increased after the former launched an unjustified invasion of Ukraine on February 24, reported The Japan Times, citing Kyodo News. Earlier this month, a Russian warship was spotted moving along with a Chinese naval ship outside Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the Eastern China Sea. A move that Tokyo sees as China's demonstration of sovereignty over the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed islands.

According to the Ministry, recently, a Russian spy vessel also entered Japan's territorial waters around its southernmost Okinitori Island in the Pacific. Earlier in May, Beijing, and Moscow also flew six strategic bombers over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the Pacific when Japan hosted a Quad summit which was attended by Australia, India, and the United States.

Last month, Russia’s Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev warned the United States against making attempts of proliferating its influence in the Asia-Pacific region by instigating confrontations with China.

(Image: AP/Representative)