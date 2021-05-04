Japan, US Hold Talks To Strengthen Alliance For 'more Open And Free' Indo-Pacific Region

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks in London about issues related to China and North Korea in their second in-person meeting ahead of the G7 summit. The two held a 2+2 joint press conference in the presence of Defense Minister Kishi, and Defense Secretary Austin in Japan last month for an in-depth discussion on strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the allies in the Indo-Pacific region. In the recent meeting, the two nations discussed China's destabilizing and expansionist behaviour that has threatened peace and stability in the South China Sea. Both Tokyo and Washington have collaborated efforts in ramping up the military, economic and geopolitical efforts in Asia to tackle Beijing's unlawful unilateral territorial claims in the disputed waters.

[Blinken and Lloyd making their overseas trips as members of the administration of US President Joe Biden to Japan. Credit: AP]

Japan’s geopolitical strategy has been the focus on bolstering its national defense and US cooperation to establish Asia’s socioeconomic integration in the South China Sea. Both Japan and the US pledged to steer their alliance towards a more free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the Japanese agency Kyodo News. It quoted sources familiar with the development saying that the two nations have agreed to deter any change in the status quo by coercion or belligerence in the East and South China seas. Blinken and Motegi also held talks about the military situation in Myanmar and North Korea.

“Motegi and Blinken discussed China. They agreed to oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China and South China seas. They also shared concerns about the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. They also agreed on the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the NHK stated, citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s statement.

[The joint chiefs of staff of South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., center left to right, addressed North Korea in their meeting in Hawaii. Photo Credit: Japan's Ministry of Defense]

Trilateral talk on North Korea's ballistic missile programs

Chief of Japan's Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, Koji Yamazaki, last week, met with his South Korean and US counterpart in Hawaii to discuss North Korea and reinstating rule-based international order. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff; and Gen. Won In-Choul, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff held the first meeting trilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation among the trio to maintain the security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. "The three parties shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and discussed the importance of promoting a rules-based international order in the region," the US Department of Defence said in a release. It added, that Yamazaki and Milley reaffirmed that "the United States and Japan remain opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea.”