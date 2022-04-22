Japan's Defence Minister To Hold Talks With US On Curbing Chinese Ambition Over Taiwan

Amid soaring tension between China and Taiwan and repetitive provocative from Bejing, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi is set to meet his American counterparts Lloyd Austin next month. According to a report by Kyodo News, both the ministers will discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and are also expected to hold a closed-door meeting on China's aggressive actions against Taiwan. Citing experts, the media report said that the Japanese minister will try to persuade China could attack self-ruled Taiwan, in line with Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Significantly, if Japan raises the Taiwan issue with America in the forthcoming meeting, it would not be the first time when Tokyo expressed concern about Formosa. Earlier in January, when Kishi and Austin held virtual "two-plus-two" security talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they expressed grave concern about the Communist government's attempts to "undermine the rules-based order". During the upcoming talks, both the defence ministers are expected to claim that they "will not tolerate unilateral attempts to change the status quo in East Asia by force, bearing in mind China's stepped-up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan," the report said.

Apart from China, it is also expected that the ministers will discuss the ongoing war, and the ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from escalating further actions against Kyiv. However, the media report did not reveal whether the Japanese Defence Minister will discuss imposing additional sanctions on Moscow.

Know more about Taiwan and China's ongoing tension

Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy. While speaking to the Taipei Times in December last year, Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Chiu Kuo-cheng, said that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years. It should be mentioned here that tensions between Taipei and Beijing are escalating at an alarming rate.

Image: AP