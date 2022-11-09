Japan Warns Against North Korea's Missile Tests, Says Regional Tensions Are 'heightening'

Hours after North Korea added its barrage of recent weapons tests on Wednesday, firing at least one ballistic missile, Japan maximised its alert in order to gather all crucial data which were significant to avert any untoward incident. According to the South Korean and Japanese militaries, they estimated that the missile flew about 250 to 290 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 30 to 50 kilometres. Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in the backdrop of North's action, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone, adding that North Korea’s intensifying testing activity was “significantly heightening” regional tensions and that Japan lodged a protest with the North through their embassies in Beijing.

Besides, the Prime Minister's Office of Japan, on its social media account, pointed out crucial points about the launch and said: "Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information; ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets and take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies." According to the statement released by the South Korean military, the neighbouring state has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. However, the military did not confirm whether the recent launch has impacted its region or not. "North Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan issued a warning for its citizens last week

This came after North Korea fired dozens of missiles last week in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea that the North described as an invasion rehearsal. Subsequently, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida broadcast issued warning alerts for the residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, and instructed them to go inside firm buildings or underground. However, no information on damage or injuries was reported in the launch. Also, earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history”-- a rhetoric it has been repeating after every missile launch.

North has boosted its nuke capabilities

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past few months. As per multiple media reports, it has test-fired about 30 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In April, it fired a newly-built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.

Image: AP