Japan Warns Of Potentially Long-term Impact Of Ukraine War On Indo-Pacific Region: Report

In its annual defence white paper, released on July 22, Japan emphasised the possible long-term effects of the ongoing Ukraine war on the Indo-Pacific region. In the report, Japan focussed significantly on the war in Eastern Europe as it cautiously monitors China and its intentions for self-ruled Taiwan. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has often warned that "Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow." "If Russia’s aggression is tolerated, it may give the wrong impression that unilateral changes in the status quo are allowed in other regions, including Asia,” the white paper stated, the Japan Times reported.

The paper's account of the brutal invasion underlined the "united" response of the world community to Russian aggression. Additionally, it stated that even though the outcome is still uncertain, Japan must closely observe any relevant developments with extreme caution. According to reports, China had expressed its dissatisfaction after last year's defence white paper mentioned the significance of stability around Taiwan for the first time. The same view has been emphasised in the recent report too, which stated that Japan needed to be even more vigilant and pay close attention to the situation.

Tokyo to experience 'emergency' if China attacks Taiwan: Japanese officials

Meanwhile, senior Japanese officials believe that Tokyo would experience an "emergency" if China attacked democratic Taiwan. Notably, Taiwan is a significant semiconductor manufacturer that is situated next to vital shipping lanes that provide Japan with much of its energy. Some others, including former Prime Minister Taro Aso, have even suggested that Japan would join the United States in defending Taiwan if in case China decides to invade the island nation. It is to be noted that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades.

Defence white paper terms Taiwan as Japan's close ally

"Taiwan is located at the junction of the South China Sea, the Bashi Strait and the East China Sea, facing Japan’s important sea lanes. For these reasons, stability in the situation surrounding Taiwan is important not only for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community," the defence white paper stated, as per the Japan Times. Despite a lack of formal diplomatic connections, Taiwan and Japan share a close relationship in a number of informal spheres. The white paper emphasised these ties by referring to the democratic island as "Japan's extremely significant partner and close friend."

Image: AP