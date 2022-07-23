Japan Will Not Invite Vladimir Putin To Former PM Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Report

Japan is barring Russia's president Vladimir Putin from attending the state funeral of their former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scheduled for September 27, Asia Nikkei has learned. Abe, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister who had remained extremely influential even after stepping down two years ago, was shot with a handmade gun during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

A family funeral was held for the ex-Japanese leader at a temple days after his assassination and Japan's Cabinet announced to hold a formal state funeral on Sept. 27 to pay respect to the departed political figure. The man who killed Abe was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, who assassinated the former Japanese Prime Minister due to his despise of a religious group that he claimed made his mother bankrupt.

Japan is now refusing Putin’s participation at the state funeral event as several unnamed officials have lodged protests over the war waged in Ukraine, and apart from that, Tokyo had banned the entry of Russian officials into the Asian country in line with the measures instated by allies and partner nations. A senior Japanese government official separately told Sankei that it is highly unlikely that the President of the Russian Federation will attend the ceremony as ties between the two countries had soured over Moscow's incessant threats for imposing a series of sanctions and supplying arms to Kyiv to deter Russian aggression.

Commemorating Abe's 'distinguished contributions'

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, in a statement, said that a state funeral for Abe "is appropriate because of Abe's distinguished contributions as the longest-serving Japanese leader" as well as his "outstanding leadership and decisive actions" during the country's challenging times such as the 2011 tsunami disaster, economic recovery and diplomacy that cemented Japan-US alliance.

The minister had informed that a non-religious ceremony will be held at the Nippon Budokan, an arena that was primarily constructed for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics games. The Japanese government also held an annual memorial service on Aug. 15 marking Japan's World War II defeat at the Budokan arena. Matsuno had iterated at a conference that the government has been weighing "various opinions" about the state funeral, adding that it will be decided who would get to pay tribute to Abe.

As several foreign dignitaries will be invited to Abe's state funeral, reports from the state-affiliated newspapers have emerged that the government is planning not to invite Russia's leader Vladimir Putin due to Japan's standing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as it is more inclined in its posture to the ally United States. Japan sitting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also made official announcement about the state funeral plans in a move to appease the ultra-conservative members who back Abe and lead the biggest party wing.