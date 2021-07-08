Japan Woman Tries To Put Out Tokyo Olympic Torch With A Water Pistol, Arrested

The Japanese Police arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to put off the official Olympic torch with a water gun. The female protestor was identified as Kayoko Takahashi who was standing among the packed crowd and suddenly appeared in the front to execute her plan of extinguishing the Olympic torch. In the video of the incident which went viral on social media, the 53-year-old is seen advancing towards the Olympic runner but ends up getting arrested.

In the viral video, she is heard calling out "End the Olympics" and "No Olympics. Stop the games". However, it is visible that the flame did not go out and the runner continued on track. Security personnel accompanying the torch immediately intervened with a shield to deflect the water stream, while another officer caught and detained the female protestor. After the arrest, police confirmed that she was protesting the ongoing 2021 Olympic game in Tokyo amid the risk of a deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Noriaki Nagatsuka, a deputy police chief in the city of Mito, said that the 53-year-old was arrested for "deliberately aiming at the runner and interfering with the relay."

Tokyo Olympics

Many in Japan are against the ongoing Olympic games. So far, only 14% of the population has received both the jabs of COVID. However, the growing number of cases and a low number of vaccinated people has escalated a fear among the citizens. Japanese believes that the country is not ready to hold a large international event safely given its low vaccination rate.

The Tokyo Summer Games will start on July 23 after a year-long delay. Meanwhile, the organizers of the event have said that they will enforce health measures such as social distancing between athletes and contact tracing in the Olympic village to prevent the spread of the virus.

COVID situation in Japan

Meanwhile, the Olympic host city, Tokyo, is currently witnessing the beginning of another outbreak, recording hundred of new infection cases every day. The Tokyo government on Thursday reported 896 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.