Japanese Authorities Seize 2 Suspected Items In Connection With PM Kishida Bomb Scare

Two cylindrical objects thought to carry explosives were found on Saturday by Japanese investigators at the scene of an incident in the prefecture of Wakayama, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was scheduled to address an audience, as per Japanese media reports citing investigative agencies.

On Saturday morning, near the premises of Kishida's planned public speech in Wakayama, a loud explosion was reported at 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT). When Kishida arrived at the scene, a young man, according to eyewitnesses, tossed a cylindrical, black item directed toward Kishida.

The Japanese police detained the individual immediately, and a few moments later, there was an explosion and a cloud of smoke. As per media reports, the prime minister was taken to safety unharmed.

Two explosions were planned by the alleged culprit

Two cylindrical objects were reportedly taken from the site, according to sources. One of them detonated instantly, while the other reportedly stayed in the apprehended individual's hand. Following the event, law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old Hyogo Prefecture resident on suspicion of willfully hindering the scheduled operation. The suspect's name is Ryuji Kimura, but according to a local media outlet, investigative authorities are still attempting to validate that information since the suspect has remained mute.

Despite the incident in Wakayama, Kishida chose to perform three public events on Saturday, a news outlet reported, citing sources in the Liberal Democratic Party. Shortly after the event, the prime minister resumed his campaigning. Kishida expressed regret for the disruption and anxiety brought on by the occurrence on Saturday.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's assassination

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot on July 8, 2022, while delivering a speech during a campaign rally in Nara Prefecture. Tetsuya Yamagami, the assassin, approached the former PM from behind and fired two rounds from roughly 33 feet away. The assailant admitted to detectives that he had chosen to carry out the murder because of Abe's suspected affiliation with a religious group, which he claimed had caused his mother's bankruptcy. The organisation has vehemently denied any connection to the former prime minister.