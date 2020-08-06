Japanese Brand Introduces Specially Designed Handbag For Carrying Watermelon Elegantly

Ever imagined owning a bag that can carry a huge watermelon and still look elegant? A Japanese luxury brand Tsuchiya Kaban has come up with a new handbag, especially designed to carry a watermelon. Being able to carry exactly one giant watermelon, the stylish bag is a creation of designer Yusuke Kadoi.

We all feel hungry during the day and usually munch on something unhealthy. But Kadio, a fan of the juicy summer fruit, decided to make the handcrafted bag as a solution to carry the large fruit, which can now help you curb your cravings and cut down on the junk food. Reportedly, Kadio introduced it as a part of the company’s 'The Fun of Carrying' initiative.

Taking to Twitter, the Japanese luxury brand, shared images and video of the bag, and wrote, "Today is July 27th (Monday), "Watermelon Day". A craftsman made a bag for carrying watermelons for the summer season."

They also shared various pictures of the unqiue bag, check out the images here:

They also uploaded a video of the stylish tote bag, and wrote, "Making bags for carrying watermelons, which received a lot of reaction from SNS this time. Thank you for your many likes and retweets. I would like to continue to try making bags that are fun to carry. Please look forward to the next time."

This initiative promoted designers to make their own playful and fun items as side projects. The video of the recently launched bag featured on the brand's YouTube channel. The video shows that the area inside the handbag, which is quite spacious, can be expanded and customised according to the size of the watermelon as the tote bag comes with snap buttons.

To achieve the bag’s perfect shape, Kadio sewed together individual leather panels. Along with the sturdy main compartment in the bag, a strong handle with metal buckles has also been attached which allows the customers to carry their watermelon easily and gives a stylish touch to the bag. So this bag is practical as well as a stylish accessory for one to own.

Many people loved the concept of this bag and took to Twitter to express their thoughts on it. Check out the reactions here:

From carrying a watermelon to calling an uber, here's what bags are capable of doing now!

Apart from this recently launched tote bag, there is a huge variety of different handbags. Reportedly, last year, a luxury leather bag start-up called Bee and Kin launched a bag with a button which lets the customers do everything from starting a playlist to calling a cab to locating their phones.

Apart from this tech-savvy bag, Mercedes-AMG GT R in collaboration with Destroy vs. Beauty, a German brand, had launched a bag with a unique concept of purposely making the bags’ fabrics run over by cars. From wallets to laptop bags to totes, there’s an option for everyone.

So gone are the days of handbags with just stylish designs, now bags can serve more than just one purpose. They can carry watermelons, call ubers, and even if you can’t afford an expensive Mercedes AMG GT R, you can definitely own a bag with tire marks from the famous brand.

(Image credit: Tsuchiya Kaban's YouTube)

