Japanese Coastal Town Spends COVID Relief Grants On 13-metre Giant Squid Statue

With cities struggling with start-stop lockdown restrictions and people demanding swift vaccination, Japan is devastated by the coronavirus contagion. Amidst gruelling conditions, one Japanese coastal town has erected a giant statue of a squid, using part of its coronavirus relief fund. The city of Noto, located in Ishikawa where pink squids are a delicacy, has argued that the statue was a part of their long-term plan to bolster tourism.

The 13m-long (43ft) statue was constructed using 25 million yen from the emergency fund, BBC reported. Construction of the pink cephalopod began in October 2020, and the finished statue was finally moved to its current home in March of this year. The city had received 800 million yen through national grants amidst the COVID. Though the grant aimed at bolstering the city’s economy, the administration‘s move to construct the statue has attracted flak. Many have argued that the money could be used on essential supplies.

Emergency in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the introduction of a state of emergency from April 25 to May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as “short and powerful” measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19. A per the latest tally, Japan has registered over 616,123 COVID-19 cases out of whom more than 3,763 have lost their lives.

PM Yoshihide Suga’s government has been criticized for botching the vaccination program with bureaucratic maneuvering. With the dates of Olympic 2021 nearing, the administration recently stepped up efforts to accelerate the vaccination process. According to Bloomberg, the administration has announced new efforts to channel more resources to rollout while also asking the physicians’ association to increase the number of doctors who can administer vaccines. Earlier this week, the administration, in a first, asked the country's military to set up a vaccination centre in the country capital Tokyo.

Image: TheTonarinopoti/YouTube