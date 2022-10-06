Japanese Documentary Filmmaker Toru Kubota Sentenced To 10 Years By Myanmar Court

Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota, popularly known for making documentaries on Myanmar’s refugee crisis, landed in trouble on Wednesday after receiving a sentence for 10 years by the country’s military tribunal for incitement and violating the electronic transactions law, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.

Kubota was detained for filming a protest against the military in Yangon on July 30, 2022. The court sentenced the filmmaker for three-years on sedition and seven-year sentence for electronic communications-related violations.

An official statement from military spokesperson's office said that Kubota will be serving both the terms simultaneously.

According to Myanmar’s military, which began its regime following the 2021 coup, Kubota entered the country through a tourist visa he got for neighbouring Thailand. The military alleged that he actively took part in the protest, interacted with the public, and recorded footage of the demonstration on July 30.

It further added that the Japanese filmmaker propagated misinformation in an old project based on Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.

The minority group continues to be oppressed in the country, with a large chunk of the Rohingya population leaving behind their life in Myanmar to escape to neighbouring nations.

Toru Kubota jailed in Yangon's Insein Prison

According to sources, Kubota has been incarcerated in the Insein Prison of Yangon and also has an immigration-related case against him, with the next hearing scheduled for October 12. While Japan has called for Kubota’s release, the chances remain bleak.

In August, a military spokesperson said in a statement that authorities might prosecute Kubota on counts of sedition and violations. However, it was only on Wednesday when the court issued the prison sentence.

Kubota, who is also a video journalist, is not facing any health issues as of now, the Japanese Embassy in Yangon confirmed.

"Myanmar's detention of Japanese journalist Toru Kubota shows that the military regime will stop at nothing to suppress independent news reporting," Shawn Crispin, the senior Southeast Asia representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists said earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time that Myanmar has detained journalists and accused them of disseminating incorrect information. In April 2021, Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi was arrested by Myanmar’s authorities and was later released in May 2021.