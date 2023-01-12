Japanese Firm Owning Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ Sued For US$750m Over Artwork's Nazi History

Japanese insurance company Sompo Holdings seems to have landed in trouble over a renowned painting it acquired over three decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, the firm is facing a lawsuit for one of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers paintings in its possession that was allegedly taken by Nazi Germany from a Jewish art collector Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy in the 1930s.

The firm has said that it “categorically rejects” speculations that it was aware of the painting’s problematic Nazi past, and is ready to resist the lawsuit that was filed by successors of the Jewish collector who aim to retrieve it. Earlier in December, three heirs of Mendelssohn-Bartholdy sued Sompo Holdings for US$750 million in punitive damages in a Chicago court on the allegations that the firm, formerly known as Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Company, was aware that the painting was a “casualty of Nazi policies” when it purchased the piece for £24.75 million at Christie’s auction house in London in 1987.

Sompo Holdings refutes allegations

The auction garnered eyeballs all across the world, as the final amount paid by the company surpassed the presale estimate of £9.5 million. Van Gogh’s work was then shifted to Tokyo’s Sompo Museum of Fine Art, which is still home to the popular art piece. Speaking to This Week in Asia, the insurer said that “It is a matter of public record that Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Company bought the Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers work at public auction from Christie’s in London in 1987.”

“For over 35 years, the Sompo Museum of Fine Art in Tokyo, Japan, has proudly displayed Sunflowers. Sompo categorically rejects the complaint’s allegations of wrongdoing, the claims made, and intends to vigorously defend its ownership rights in Sunflowers,” they added.

The lawsuit's three plaintiffs are descendants of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, a prominent Berlin-born banker who spent generously on art, with pieces by Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso in his collection. However, things took a turn in 1933 when Nazis came to power, thus stripping Jews like Mendelssohn-Bartholdy of their social status. The banker then decided to ship some of the paintings in his collection for being sold in foreign lands. It is believed that the Sunflowers painting was sold in Berlin in 1934.