Japanese Lawmaker Wants US To 'apologise' For Atomic Bombing Of Hiroshima, Nagasaki

A prominent Japanese politician, a member of the upper house of the Japan Parliament, Muneo Suzuki, on Thursday, called on the United States to officially recognise the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World war II "a mistake".

Suzuki stressed that while the United States "speaks loudly" against the actions of other countries, it would be appropriate to correct the historic mistakes and apologise to Japan and the world for the nuclear bombing that left a devastating trail of misery for years after the incident.

"Even though 77 years have passed since the end of the war, the US, which dropped the atomic bombs, has never apologized or asked for forgiveness," Muneo Suzuki, said in a post on his website. Furthermore he continued, "US speaks loudly about 'democracy, human rights and freedom' about the actions of other countries. So why not be honest with Japan and the world about what the US has done?"

Suzuki's comments were made after Japanese publications speculated a possible visit by US President Joe Biden to Nagasaki City in May 2023. The Japanese politician stated that the US President would be visiting the bombed city, and hasn't yet formally apologized, adding that it would be the right decision for him to visit Nagasaki.

"During (the visit), he (Biden) should say what he would really like to say. I wish he would tell the world, not to mention Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the following: 'The use (of nuclear weapons) is impossible; the use of atomic bombs was a mistake'," the lawmaker emphasised in the post.

Japan will host the 2023 Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced this week.

The top-level G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023 and will include the Group of Seven largest economies including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US. Kishida was elected lawmaker from the constituency of the city hit by a US atomic bomb in August 1945 near the end of World War II in western Japan city. Towards the Hiroshima summit, “we’ll make sure to deepen discussions on realistic measures toward the achievement of a world without nuclear weapons,” Kishida told a news conference in the German city of Munich during his three-day G-7 summit visit in Schloss Elmau.