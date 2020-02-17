Japanese Lawyers Demand Execution Of Man Who Murdered People For 'causing Unhappiness'

Japanese lawyers have called for the execution of a man who had allegedly killed disabled care home residents, international media reported. Satoshi Uematsu, former care home worker killed 19 people killed and injured 26 others in a stabbing rampage in 2016.

'Mentally unstable'

According to reports, the 30-year-old accepted his involvement in 2016 mass murder at his first appearance at court in Yokohama last month. Uemesu had previously said that he wanted to eradicate all people with disabilities in the horrifying attack at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en centre in the town of Sagamihara, southwest of Tokyo. Added to that he claimed that people with disabilities "only create unhappiness". However, his lawyers pleaded of not guilty claiming that their client has a “mental disorder” linked to his repeated use of marijuana.

Recently, prosecutors have argued that Uemasu was capable of taking responsibility of the attack adding that the rampage was “inhumane" and left "no room for leniency." According to local court, hearings are to conclude later this week and the verdict is expected to come on March 16.

