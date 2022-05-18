Japanese Man Receives COVID Funds Of Rs 2.78 Crore By Mistake, Gambles It All Away: Report

In a rare kind of incident, a Japanese man, who received 46.3 million yen (over Rs 2.78 crore) in COVID-19 relief funds by mistake, has admitted to gambling away the entire sum within a fortnight. According to a report by The Guardian, the amount was sent to the 24-year-old man in April as part of a local government programme to assist individuals who were experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. The report further stated that instead of transferring 100,000 yen (Rs 60,000) the town government of Japan's Abu sent money to his bank account that was meant for all 463 low-income homes.

As soon as the local officials realised their mistake, they filed a complaint on May 12 seeking the immediate return of the money, but they were reportedly unable to locate the recipient initially. As per the records, the man took out the entire amount from his bank account between April 8 and 21. Meanwhile, his lawyer stated that his client had gambled the full sum on online gambling sites using his smartphone, and that returning the money would be "impossible" because he has no assets.

Man's lawyer says concerned parties working on a solution

Norihiko Hamada, the mayor of Abu, called the man's acts "unforgivable" and stated that the town will do everything possible to recover the money. The man's lawyer claimed the parties were trying to work out a solution, but legal experts warned the town was unlikely to recover its losses. “Even if the town wins its suit and seeks to seize assets, if the man doesn’t have any it will be hard to recover the money,” said Hisashi Sonoda, a professor emeritus of criminal law at Konan University in Kobe, as per The Guardian.

American man sentenced to 56 months in prison for COVID relief scam

It is worth mentioning here that last year a man from Massachusetts was charged with fraudulently seeking pandemic business loans and sentenced to 56 months in federal prison in the United States. 54-year-old old David Adler Staveley, a resident of Andover in Massachusetts, faked his death to avoid arrest after he attempted to scam the government of $543,000 in COVID relief funds, prosecutors were quoted as saying by USA Today. Notably, Staveley was the first person in the country to be charged with attempting to cheat the SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act.

Image: Pixabay/Representative